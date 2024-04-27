The Titans selected Jackson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.

Tennessee revamped its wide receiver corps this offseason with the addition of Calvin Ridley, who will pair with DeAndre Hopkins to dominate targets. After that duo, things are a bit murky, but Jackson isn't particularly likely to fill the void. He's undersized and not impressive athletically -- aside from his 4.42 40-yard dash time -- which limited him to the slot while at Tulane. He could be competing with Kyle Philips for a roster spot in training camp, as the duo overlap both in their role as slot receiver and also as an option to return punts.