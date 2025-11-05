Ward logged four tackles (two solo), including 2.5 sacks, during the Titans' 27-20 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Ward contributed to three of the Titans' six sacks Sunday, two of which were solo takedowns of Justin Herbert in the second and fourth quarters. The veteran pass rusher did not record a sack through the first six games of the regular season, but he has accumulated 3.5 sacks over his last three games while seeing more defensive snaps due to the absence of rookie second-rounder Oluwafemi Oladejo (leg - IR).