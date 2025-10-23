Tennessee signed Bachie (foot) to the practice squad Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Bachie suited up for five regular-season games with the Colts this year prior to being placed on IR and then cut with an injury settlement. Across that span, he racked up 26tackles (11 solo) and one pass defensed. Now healthy, he'll be eligible to contribute as a member of Indianapolis' linebacker corps if elevated for game action.