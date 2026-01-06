The Titans signed Wilson (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Wilson was unable to make Chicago's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He got another opportunity with Tennessee in mid-September as a member of the team's practice squad but landed on the Titans' practice squad/injured list in early December due to an undisclosed issue. Wilson has yet to appear in a regular-season game since entering the league in May of 2023 as an undrafted free agent, but he'll participate in offseason activities with the Titans and look to build some momentum heading into training camp in July.