Play

The Titans promoted Ivie to the 53-man roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Ivie played five games with the Chiefs earlier this year, registering two tackles in a reserve role. The 2017 seventh-round pick likely won't have a consistent role on defense with the Titans.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories