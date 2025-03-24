Slye agreed to a contract with the Titans on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The well-traveled Slye will catch on with eighth different organization since going undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2018. After being cut by the Jaguars last spring, Slye quickly caught on with New England on a one-year deal and emerged as the victor over Chad Ryland in the battle for kicking duties during training camp and the preseason. Slye proceeded to play in all 17 of New England's games in 2024, converting 26 of 33 field-goal attempts and 25 of 26 extra-point tries. The 28-year-old is currently the only kicker on the Titans roster, but the team will almost certainly add some competition before training camp.