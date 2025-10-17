Slye (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Slye was limited in all three of Tennessee's practices after sitting out the Week 6 loss to the Raiders, but he evidently looked healthy enough to avoid an injury designation. The Titans cut Matthew Wright on Friday after Wright filled in for Slye in Week 6, providing another indicator of the team's confidence in Slye's health. Slye's opportunities could be limited since the Titans are scoring only 13.8 points per game and the Patriots are allowing just 20.0 points per game.