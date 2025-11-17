Slye converted both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra point in the Titans' 16-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Slye gave the Titans a 6-0 lead in the opening 26 minutes of the game by converting 56- and 47-yard field goals, but Tennessee eventually blew the lead and lost its ninth game of the season. Through nine appearances this season, Slye has made just 19 of 24 field-goal tries and 10 of 11 extra points. He's not a recommended fantasy target in this anemic offense.