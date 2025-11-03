Slye went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers.

Slye was able to get back on track in Week 9, making a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 37-yarder in the fourth. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in six contests this year, and he's connected on 17 of 23 field-goal attempts, including 6-for-9 from 50-plus yards, through eight games overall.