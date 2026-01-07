default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Slye went 28-for-35 on field-goal attempts and 26-for-27 on point-after tries across 16 games with the Titans in 2025.

Slye got off to a fast start to the 2025 season, connecting on all eight of his field-goal attempts through the first two games (three of which came from 50-plus yards). However, the veteran kicker missed four of six field goals over the next two games (though two of those misses came from 60-plus yards) and he was sidelined for the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Raiders while nursing a right calf injury. That ended up being the only game Slye missed in 2025, and he showed off his big leg by connecting on a career-high nine field goals from 50-plus yards, which was tied for fourth most in the NFL behind Chase McLaughlin, Brandon Aubrey and Will Reichard (11 each). Slye enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

More News