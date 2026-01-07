Slye went 28-for-35 on field-goal attempts and 26-for-27 on point-after tries across 16 games with the Titans in 2025.

Slye got off to a fast start to the 2025 season, connecting on all eight of his field-goal attempts through the first two games (three of which came from 50-plus yards). However, the veteran kicker missed four of six field goals over the next two games (though two of those misses came from 60-plus yards) and he was sidelined for the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Raiders while nursing a right calf injury. That ended up being the only game Slye missed in 2025, and he showed off his big leg by connecting on a career-high nine field goals from 50-plus yards, which was tied for fourth most in the NFL behind Chase McLaughlin, Brandon Aubrey and Will Reichard (11 each). Slye enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.