Slye made both of his field-goal attempts and each of his two extra-point tries during the Titans' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Both of Slye's made field goals came within 40 yards, the second of which came from 33 yards to give the Titans a 20-17 lead with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. The veteran kicker has made all six of his kicks (three field goals, three extra-point attempts) through the first two games of the regular season and should have more opportunities to score in games when the Titans offense stalls in enemy territory.