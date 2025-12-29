Slye went 4-of-4 on field-goal tries and 2-of-2 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Saints.

The kicker also drilled two field goals from more than 50 yards out (50 and 58). Altogether, Slye has only missed one kick since Week 8, and for the year, he's 82 percent on field goals (28-of-34) and 25-of-26 on extra points. He has also gotten at least three extra-point attempts in four of Tennessee's last six games, as the Titans' offense has started to improve.