Slye went 2-for-2 on his field-goal attempts and made his lone point-after try during the Titans' 31-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Slye got the scoring started with a 49-yard field goal early in the first quarter, and he tacked on a 50-yarder near the end of the first half to give the Titans a 13-10 lead. He was unable to play in Week 6 against the Raiders due to a calf injury, but the veteran kicker progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. Slye has connected on 15 of 19 field-goal attempts and has gone 5-for-6 on extra-point tries through six regular-season games.