Slye went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and made both of his PATs during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Colts.

Slye was able to make multiple field goals in a contest for the second time this season and first time since Week 2. The kicker converted attempts from 29 and 56 yards in the third quarter before adding makes from 49 and 44 yards in the fourth. Slye has now gone 9-for-10 on field-goal attempts, including 1-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while making all seven of his extra-point tries over six contests to open the 2026 campaign.