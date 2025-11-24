Slye made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries in the Titans' 30-24 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

It marked the first time all season that Slye has even attempted three extra points. Kicking for a Tennessee offense that is one of the worst in the league, Slye is among the least intriguing fantasy kickers. On the season, he's made 20 of 25 field goals and 13 of 14 extra points through 10 contests.