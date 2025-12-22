Slye made all three of his extra-point tries and his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Chiefs.

Most of the 29-year-old's work came in the second half of Sunday's win, making a 26-yard field goal and two extra points during that span. Slye has had an up-and-down year for the Titans, converting on 24 of 30 field-goal tries and 23 of 24 point-after attempts across 14 contests. His next opportunity to kick will likely come in the Week 17 matchup against the Saints.