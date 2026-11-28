The Titans signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster Saturday in the event that Slye is not available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Slye is travelling with the team to Jacksonville, but the veteran kicker is anticipating the birth of his child and would not be available if his wife goes into labor. If that were to happen, then Wright would operate as the Titans' kicker for Sunday's AFC South game. Slye has gone 18-for-19 on field-goal attempts (including 4-for-5 on attempts from 50-plus yards) and 17-for-17 on extra-point tries through 10 regular-season games.