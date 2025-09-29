Slye went 0-for-2 on his field-goal attempts during the Titans' 26-0 loss to the Texans.

Very little went right for the Titans' offense Sunday, but Slye wasn't able to get Tennessee on the board after missing field-goal attempts from 41 and 43 yards in the first and second quarter, respectively. Slye started the season 8-for-8 on field goals but has gone just 2-for-6 over the last two games. Slye and the Titans will look to turn things around in their Week 5 road clash against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 5.