Slye connected on both extra-point tries but missed his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.

The kicker booted the ball wide right on a 58-yard attempt late in the first half. Slye is now just 15-of-20 on field-goal tries in 2025, and all of the misses have been from 40 yards or longer. The veteran has also attempted just eight extra points in seven games due to his struggling offense.