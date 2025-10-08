Slye (right calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Slye made all three of his field-goal attempts and went 1-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals, but with a 'DNP' to start the current week, the kicker's status is worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's game against the Raiders. If Slye is unavailable versus Las Vegas, Matthew Wright is a candidate for practice squad elevation.