Titans' Joey Slye: Perfect in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slye connected on his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Browns.
Slye hit a 41-yarder in the fourth that put the Titans up 31-17, ultimately supplying the deciding points after Cleveland made a late run. The Tennessee kicker has missed five field goals this year and barely attempted one extra point per game, though he made the most of his chances Sunday.
