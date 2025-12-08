Slye connected on his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Browns.

Slye hit a 41-yarder in the fourth that put the Titans up 31-17, ultimately supplying the deciding points after Cleveland made a late run. The Tennessee kicker has missed five field goals this year and barely attempted one extra point per game, though he made the most of his chances Sunday.