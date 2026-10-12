Slye made his lone field-goal attempt during the Titans' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Slye converted on a 30-yard chip shot to end the Titans' opening offensive drive, but that ended being his only attempt of the game. He's attempted one or zero field goals in four of the first five games of the regular season, and his scoring floor is the lowest of all kickers given that the Titans score just 11.6 points per game, which is dead last in the NFL. Tennessee hits the road for Week 6 against Indianapolis on Oct. 18.