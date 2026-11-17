Slye made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Titans' 40-23 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also logged a tackle and forced a fumble.

Slye connected on field goals from 53, 54 and 50 yards during Sunday's loss, and he's now up to four makes from 50-plus yards on the year. He also made his way onto the highlight reel with a big tackle on a kickoff that forced the ball out of Josh Cameron's arms, although the Jaguars were able to recover the fumble. Through nine regular-season games, Slye has gone 15-for-16 on field-goal attempts and has made all 14 of his extra-point tries. Week 11 against the Cowboys could be a high-scoring affair, seeing as Dallas and Tennessee rank 30th and 27th, respectively, in points allowed per game.