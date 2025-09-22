Slye went 2-for-4 on field-goal tries and made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts.

Slye had a mixed bag of a day, connecting on his first two field-goal attempts of the day from 57 and 42 yards. He would then miss his next attempt from 64 yards and then have a 62-yard try blocked before the end of the second quarter. Considering the distance of the two misses, the kicker shouldn't hang his head. Slye has now gone 10-for-12 on field-goal attempts, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making all three of his PATs this season.