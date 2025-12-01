Slye converted his only field-goal try in Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Jaguars.

Slye supplied all the offense for Tennessee in a putrid effort, nailing a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter, briefly giving the team a 3-0 lead. The kicker's upside is limited by his team's inability to score a lot of points, and he's now gone 21-for-26 on field-goal tries, including 7-for-10 from 50-plus yards, over 11 contests this year.