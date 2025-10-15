default-cbs-image
Slye (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Slye wasn't able to practice in any capacity before being ruled out for the Titans' loss to the Raiders in Week 6, so for him to now log limited activity is a tangible step in the right direction. If Slye can upgrade to full practice reps Thursday and/or Friday, he could avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

