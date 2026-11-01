Franklin-Myers (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Franklin-Myers drew the questionable tag after ending Week 8 prep with consecutive limited practices, and the veteran defensive lineman has been cleared by medical staff to suit up Sunday. He has 14 tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense through seven regular-season games, but he'll be tasked with a larger role on the defensive line in the absence of Jeffery Simmons, the latter of whom was traded to the Bears on Thursday.