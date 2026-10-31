Franklin-Myers (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Franklin-Myers was a DNP for Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury before ending Week 8 prep with back-to-back limited sessions. The Titans shipped Jeffery Simmons to the Bears on Thursday, so the absence of Franklin-Myers would further weaken a depleted defensive line. Rookie first-rounder Keldric Faulk and Jacob Martin would both be in line for more defensive snaps if Franklin-Myers is not cleared to play.