Titans' John Franklin-Myers: Signing three-year deal with Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin-Myers agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $63 million contract with Tennessee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Franklin-Myers' new deal reportedly includes $42 million guaranteed and positions him as a focal starter along the Titans' defensive line, joining DTs Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive end Jihad Ward. After having totaled 7.0 and 7.5 sacks, respectively, across his last two seasons in Denver, Franklin-Myers now finds himself in solid position to continue building momentum under new Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh.
