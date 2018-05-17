Titans' John Theus: Claimed by Titans
Theus (illness) was claimed off waivers by the Titans on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Theus appeared in four games (one start) for the 49ers in 2016, but he has mainly served as depth along the offensive line during his first two professional seasons. He will presumably fill a similar void for the Titans.
