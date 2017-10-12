Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Aims for Week 9 return
Cyprien (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 9 against the Ravens, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Cyprien will benefit in recovery from the Week 8 bye, and he's slated to make his first appearance since Week 1 against the Raiders. The fifth-year safety recorded over 100 tackles in each of the first four seasons, and his return would help a struggling Titans' defense.
