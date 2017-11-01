Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Back to practice

Cyprien (hamstring) practiced Wednesday but there's no guarantee he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Cyprien was expected to return after the Week 8 bye, but there's still lingering questions about his abilities. He hasn't played since Week 1 against the Raiders, but if he is healthy enough to go, expect him to slot back into the top strong safety position where he's racked up over 100 tackles in each season since entering the league in 2013.