Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Could play Week 4
Cyprien (hamstring) could play in Week 4's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Cyprien was ruled out for "a few weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury in the team's season opener against the Raiders, so they expected a return in the next week or so. Expect a more specific update on Cyprien's status to come Wednesday.
