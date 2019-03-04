The Titans are expected to release Cyprien in the near future, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Cyprien spent the 2018 season sidelined due to a torn ACL, but is nearing a return to 100 percent health according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. Since posting triple-digit tackles each year between 2013 and 2016 with the Jaguars, Cyprien has dropped off and logged only 57 tackles across 10 games in 2017, his first season in Tennessee. The Titans would save $4.75 million against the cap by releasing Cyprien, who has two years left on the four-year, $25 million contract he signed in 2017.