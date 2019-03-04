Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Expected to be released
The Titans are expected to release Cyprien in the near future, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.
Cyprien spent the 2018 season sidelined due to a torn ACL, but is nearing a return to 100 percent health according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. Since posting triple-digit tackles each year between 2013 and 2016 with the Jaguars, Cyprien has dropped off and logged only 57 tackles across 10 games in 2017, his first season in Tennessee. The Titans would save $4.75 million against the cap by releasing Cyprien, who has two years left on the four-year, $25 million contract he signed in 2017.
More News
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Nearing full strength•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Placed on IR•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Suffers torn ACL•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Leaves practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Receives green light for Sunday•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Uncertain for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...