Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Gets 10 tackles, one sack
Cyprien produced 10 tackles (nine solo) and a sack in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.
Cyprien unleashed his best performance in a Tennessee uniform, tying his season high in tackles while recording his third career sack. The former Jacksonville safety's going to come up short of 100 tackles for the first time in his five-year career due to missed time, but Cyprien's 44 tackles in seven games actually put him on pace for 101 over 16 games.
