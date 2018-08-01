Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Leaves practice with undisclosed injury
Cyprien suffered an undisclosed injury on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The details of Cyprien's injury have not been disclosed, but the 28-year-old was reportedly able to walk off from the field to the facility without any assistance. What little information has been released seems to indicate that the injury is minor, so Cyprien should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Cyprien is expected to serve in the starting safety rotation for the Titans, assuming the injury doesn't sideline him for long.
