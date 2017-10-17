Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Not playing Week 7
Cyprien (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
There's an expectation Cyprien will return after the Titans' bye in a Week 8 -- Nov. 5 against the Ravens -- so this decision was more or less expected. In his absence, Da'Norris Searcy will get the nod at strong safety.
