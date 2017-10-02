Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Out again Week 5

Cyprien has been ruled out for Week 5's game against the Dolphins, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

It looks like Cyprien has potentially suffered a setback, as the team was optimistic that the safety would be able to return last week, but he was eventually ruled out by Wednesday. He'll now have another week off and should be considered questionable-at-best for Monday night's game against the Colts.