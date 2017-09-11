Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Poised for multi-week absence
Cyprien will likely be sidelined multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Head coach Mike Mularkey confirmed as much Monday, stating the strong safety picked up the ailment during Sunday's loss to the Raiders. As one of the Titans' key offseason pickups, Cyprien's absence will have a clear trickle-down effect within the secondary, with seven-year veteran Da'Norris Searcy expected to slide into a starting role.
