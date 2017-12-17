Cyprien (back) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Despite having not practiced at any point this week, Cyprien evidently convinced the Titans in pregame warmups that his back injury wasn't too much of a hindrance. He'll likely be in store for a full load of snaps as the Titans aim to strengthen their playoff hopes. Cyprien is coming off a Week 14 performance against the Cardinals in which he turned in 10 tackles and his first sack of the season.