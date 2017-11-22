Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Records season-high in tackles

Cyprien had his best game of the season in Thursday's loss to the Steelers with 10 tackles (six solo).

Cyprien recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Week 1, but subsequently missed the next the next six weeks with a hamstring injury. He was quiet in his first two weeks back, but he appears to be fully recovered after Thursday's effective outing. The 27-year-old strong safety saw 67 defensive snaps (88.0 percent), which was the fourth highest total on the team.