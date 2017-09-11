Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Seven tackles in Week 1

Cyprien recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Raiders.

Cyprien played 55 of a possible 66 defensive snaps while fellow strong safety Da'Norris Searcy was on the field for just 11. The 27-year-old Cyprien topped 100 tackles in each of his four seasons in jacksonville, and he should push for triple digits with his new club as well if he can stay healthy.