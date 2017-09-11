Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Seven tackles in Week 1
Cyprien recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Raiders.
Cyprien played 55 of a possible 66 defensive snaps while fellow strong safety Da'Norris Searcy was on the field for just 11. The 27-year-old Cyprien topped 100 tackles in each of his four seasons in jacksonville, and he should push for triple digits with his new club as well if he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Poised for multi-week absence•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Starts in preseason opener•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Leaves field with leg injury•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Headed to Titans•
-
Jaguars' Johnathan Cyprien: Will test free agent market•
-
Jaguars' Johnathan Cyprien: Tallies 17 tackles in Sunday loss•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...