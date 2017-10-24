Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Should return Week 9

Cyprien (hamstring) is expected to return following the Titans' bye in Week 8, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Cyprien has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the Titans' season opener. The 27-year-old was originally expected to return around Week 4, but apparently suffered a setback, delay his return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories