Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Sits out practice Wednesday
Cyprien did not participate at the Titans' practice Wednesday due to back spasms, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
It's unclear at this point if Cyprien is in danger of missing Week 15, as sitting out an early-week practice could simply be a precaution. The 27-year-old's availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers should become clearer after the Titans' practices on Thursday and Friday.
