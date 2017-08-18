Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Starts in preseason opener
Cyprien (ankle) started at strong safety in the Titans' preseason opener against the Jets.
Cyprien suffered from a leg injury during Titans minicamp back in June, but it appears he is since over the minor injury and is set to take his spot as the team's starting strong safety this season.
More News
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Leaves field with leg injury•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Headed to Titans•
-
Jaguars' Johnathan Cyprien: Will test free agent market•
-
Jaguars' Johnathan Cyprien: Tallies 17 tackles in Sunday loss•
-
Jaguars' Johnathan Cyprien: Forces fumble in Sunday defeat•
-
Jaguars' Johnathan Cyprien: Tallies 12 tackles in Week 8•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...
-
Podcast: Mid-round receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds....
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...