Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Starts in preseason opener

Cyprien (ankle) started at strong safety in the Titans' preseason opener against the Jets.

Cyprien suffered from a leg injury during Titans minicamp back in June, but it appears he is since over the minor injury and is set to take his spot as the team's starting strong safety this season.

