Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Suffers torn ACL
Cyprien suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A tough break for the 28-year-old, who can now be crossed of IDP cheat sheets. With Cyprien -- who logged 57 tackles in 10 games with the Titans in 2017 -- now unavailable, Kendrick Lewis and Dane Cruikshank could be in the mix for added work at safety.
