Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Uncertain for Sunday
Cyprien (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Cyprien failed to practice in any capacity this week, putting him in danger of missing his seventh game of the season. The previous six absences were due to a hamstring injury, but Cyprien had since returned to start at strong safety in the last six contests, racking up 37 tackles (28 solo) and a sack during that span.
More News
