Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Will remain sidelined for Week 6

Cyprien (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt against the Titans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reports.

The absence will mark Cyprien's fifth consecutive game missed. Coach Mike Mularkey indicated Monday that the injury was a little more significant than originally thought. Da'Norris Searcy figures to continue filling in while Cyprien's sidelined.

