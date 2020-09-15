site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Johnathan Joseph: Exits with apparent arm injury
Joseph departed Monday's game in the first quarter and was spotted on the sidelines with his right bicep wrapped, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Joseph's absence resulted in 2020 second-round pick Kristian Fulton taking the field. It's unclear at this juncture if the veteran corner will be able to rejoin the action.
