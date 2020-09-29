Joseph recorded seven tackles, one tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and an interception in Week 3 against Minnesota.

Joseph was all over the field as he also led the team in tackles in addition to the turnovers he forced. His first big play came on the Vikings' second possession, when he forced a Dalvin Cook fumble. He began the second half with an interception against Kirk Cousins, his first of the season. Depending on Adoree Jackson's (knee) status, Joseph could shift to a lesser role in Week 4 against the Steelers.